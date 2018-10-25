Tata Coffee Q2 net profit up 11.39pc

Specials
New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Tata Coffee Thursday posted an 11.39 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 25.42 crore for the second quarter of 2018-19 on strong sales. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 22.82 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing by the company. Net income increased to Rs 461.48 crore during the July-September quarter of 2018-19 from Rs 387.34 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses also increased to Rs 422.38 crore in the quarter from Rs 332.56 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of the company fell 1.82 per cent to settle at Rs 94.60 apiece on BSE. PTI LUX MRMR
