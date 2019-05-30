Tata Comm expects IoT platform to bridge gaps

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Tata Communications expects to address issues hampering development of the internet of things (IoT) ecosystem in India through its marketplace, which started Wednesday. "There is lack of standardisation, interoperability and connectivity in the available IoT technologies today. These factors, along with security concerns, tend to slow its adoption in the market. Our proposition in the IoT space gives us an opportunity to get a holistic view of the sector and bridge the current challenges faced in its adoption," Alok Bardiya, head of internet of things (business unit), Tata Communications, said in a statement. The IoT will connect most of the consumer durables, utility equipments, automobiles, office peripherals with internet to enable their operation and control with the help of sensors and commands set up by their users from anywhere across the globe. PTI PRS HRS