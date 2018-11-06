Tata Comm installs hybrid network for Carlsberg

New Delhi, Nov 06 (PTI) Tata Communications said Tuesday it has implemented a software-defined hybrid network for Carlsberg to facilitate the digital transformation of the global brewer's operations in 130 sites across Western Europe."The new infrastructure is a key part of Carlsberg's Next 2.0 programme, which harnesses the power of the Internet and cloud computing to boost agility, increase efficiencies and reduce costs," a statement by Tata Communications said.It, however, did not divulge the size of the contract."As the growing use of cloud-based applications has led to 70 per cent of Carlsberg's network traffic being on the Internet, the new network has given the brewer 10 times more bandwidth, reduced costs by 25 per cent, and halved the occurrence of network incidents," the statement further said.The network supports Carlsberg's growth strategy, it said, adding that Carlsberg is digitising its supply chain and exploring new Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled direct-to-consumer services such as its 'connected bar' concept."We don't want to be just connected to the Internet. We want to live on the internet, taking full advantage of its scalability and cost-effectiveness to quickly unleash new growth opportunities."We are using the Internet to change the foundations of Carlsberg. This doesnt mean putting a digital veneer on our old infrastructure it means reimagining our entire IT estate with this next-generation network as the foundation," Sarah Haywood, CTO, Carlsberg said. PTI MBI BALBAL