TATA Group team meets JK Governor

Jammu, Apr 20 (PTI) A team of TATA group, which is here to study possible opportunities for investment, Saturday met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, an official spokesman said. The team comprising vice-president and head-strategic initiatives chairman's Office,TATA Group, Girish Krishnamurthy and principal, TATA strategic management group, Shankar Ranganathan, had a meeting with Malik at Raj Bhavan this evening, the spokesman said. He said Advisor to Governor,K Skandan, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce, Navin Kumar Choudhary and MD J&K IT Infrastructure Company and MD SIDCO were also present in the meeting. The team apprised the Governor about the various parts of the state visited by them and especially stressed upon the available potential in sectors of IT, Infrastructure, Handloom and Handicrafts, Agriculture and Horticulture, Tourism, Health Care, Airlines and Skill Development, the spokesman said without giving any further details. PTI TAS MRMR