Tata Group's Ginger opens 98-room hotel in Gujarat

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Tata Group's budget hotel brand Ginger Tuesday said it has opened a 98-room hotel in Dwarka, Gujarat, taking its count to 7 hotels across the state. "The hotel complements Ginger's growth strategy of building presence in key religious destinations in India," Ginger Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Deepika Rao said. With the opening of this hotel, The Indian Hotels Company, part of the Tata Group, will have 15 hotels across its brands in the state of Gujarat. PTI DS AP RVKRVK

