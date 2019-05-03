Tata Housing Launches UberLuxe Apartments in Gurugram

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaTata Housing, one of the leading real estate development companies in India, today announced the launch of UberLuxe Apartments at Primanti in Gururgram. These UberLuxe apartments consists of spacious 4BHK residences in low-rise and mid-rise buildings with exclusive one apartment on each floor. Key Highlights of the project: Interconnected garden and meadows that span sinuously around the project The UberLuxe apartments and Vertillas have a unique double height living area with private parking, garden and plunge pool Best in class and well equipped community building hall clubhouse spread over 28492 sq ft catering to all the lifestyle needs Located at the Southern Peripheral Road in Gurugram, Primanti is a 36 acres wide spread luxurious residential development on the natural landscape offering apartments, duplexes, executive apartments, executive floors and Vertillas. On the occasion of launch, Mr. Tarun Mehrotra, Chief Service Officer & National Head - Marketing and Sales, Tata Housing Development Company, said, We have thoughtfully conceived and designed this project to provide maximum area to open green spaces, gardens and plazas. Tata Housing Primanti residences have been designed to provide an opulent, secured and global lifestyle experience. It presents residents with the opportunity to live with all modern luxurious amenities amidst the nature. We envisage a great response from our existing customers as well as the NRI clientele who would be keen to live in the exclusive apartments .We have very limited number of UberLuxe apartments and only a select few will be able to own one. The UberLuxe residences provides modern amenities to cater to the needs of the residents. The apartments are planned with premium modular kitchen and VRF based air-conditioning system for a healthier and finest living experience. It is also well equipped with best in class features such as video door phones, personal elevators, private garden and outdoor plunge pool. The clubhouse is well equipped with temperature-controlled indoor pool, large size outdoor pool, squash and badminton courts, state of art gymnasium, vastly spread central park, poolside restaurant, basketball court, lawn tennis court, indoor games room, open green spaces, entertainment room, spa with sauna etc. About Tata Housing Tata Housing Development Company is a closely held public limited company and a subsidiary of Tata Sons. It is the first corporate to pioneer the concept of real estate development in India. It is widely recognized for quality construction, ethical and transparent business practices and timely delivery of properties. It has a pan-India and international presence with demonstrated capabilities in Construction, Engineering, Commercial / IT parks, Housing and Township development. It is known for international standards of design and green sustainable developments. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Actual shot at the site of Executive Apartment PWRPWR