Tata Institute of Social Sciences - School of Vocational Education Invites Applications for its July 2019 Batches

MUMBAI, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With four campuses in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad, and Guwahati, and 235+ hubs across 90 cities in India, TISS-SVE coaches over 10,000 students annually. TISS-SVE has a #MissionToSkill graduates, students, and working professionals with classroom training, combined with hands-on work experience in organizations. TISS-SVE has a Work Integrated Training Programme (WITP) that focuses on training at the partner hubs with on-the-job training from Skill Knowledge Partners (SKPs) across industries. The 'Earn while you learn' model enables students to gain in-depth, practical knowledge, simultaneously without having to leave their jobs. Highlights of the courses offered at TISS-SVE are: Under the B.Voc course, every individual level/year is a standalone certification recognized and awarded by TISS-SVE as a deemed university.Revised curriculum every year to ensure that the students stay updated and learn the latest trends and technologiesTISS-SVE trainers are certified to coach students not just on the curriculum but also to impart their industry-specific knowledge.Exams are set by experts and checked by TISS-SVE impaneled invigilators. Under the WITP, TISS-SVE offers the following courses: Bachelor of Vocational Degree (B.Voc) - Eligibility 10+21st Year - Diploma2nd Year - Advanced Diploma3rd Year - B.Voc DegreePG Diploma - Graduation or DiplomaShort-term Certificate Courses Students can opt for a variety of courses from 16 streams namely: AgricultureAutomotiveBanking & FinancialCapital GoodsChild & Geriatric CareDialysis TechnologyElectronicsHealthcareHospitalityHR/Admin & Sales/MarketingIndustrial SafetyIT Enabled ServicesMedia & EntertainmentPharmaceuticalRenewable EnergyTravel & Tourism Applications are now open for the July batch of courses across departments. For details about the institution, staff, eligibility criteria, and other application details, visit https://www.sve.tiss.edu/tissblog/admissions/ About TISS-SVE TISS is one of the foremost educational institutes in the country, ranked among the top universities for Social, Demography, and Economics research. TISS continues to pioneer academic excellence with 50+ post-graduate, diploma and certificate courses, and MPhil. In December 2011, Tata Institute of Social Sciences set up the School of Vocational Education (SVE) to provide immediate and definite interventions to improve the skill levels of millions of youth, through appropriate vocational training programs.