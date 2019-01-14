Tata Metaliks reports Rs 39.63 cr PAT in Dec quarter

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Tata Metaliks Monday said its profit after tax (PAT) fell by 1.78 per cent to Rs 39.63 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company clocked Rs 40.35-crore PAT during the corresponding quarter in the financial year 2017-18, Tata Metaliks said in a BSE filing. Its total income stood at Rs 547.63 crore, higher as compared to Rs 490 crore in October-December 2017. A subsidiary of Tata Steel, Tata Metaliks Ltd has manufacturing facilities at Kharagpur, West Bengal, where the company produces pig iron and ductile iron pipes. Shares of the company Monday ended 1.99 per cent down at Rs 636.95 apiece on the BSE. PTI ABI HRS