Tata Motors appoints Rajendra Petkar as Chief Technology Officer

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Tata Motors today said it has appointed Rajendra Petkar as the Chief Technology Officer and a member of the Executive Committee (ExCom).

Petkar will take charge of the new responsibilities effective April, 1 2018, Tata Motors said in a statement.

He has been officiating in this role since November 2017, after his predecessor Tim Leverton decided to quit the company last year.

Leverton, who was President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), had put in his papers in September last year.

Tata Motors said replacement of Petkar as the Head of Power Systems Engineering (PSE) will be announced in due course.

"In the meanwhile, he will continue to oversee the PSE related scope of responsibility," it added.