Tata Motors appoints Rajendra Petkar as CTO

Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) Tata Motors has appointed Rajendra Petkar as its chief technology officer and a member of the executive committee, effective April.

Petkar has been officiating in this role since November 2017 prior to which he was the head of power systems engineering. Till a replacement is found, he will continue to oversee this vertical as well, the company said in a statement today.

As the CTO, Petkar will be responsible for leading the product development & engineering function at Tata Motors, that involves design and development of a vast range of vehicles and components for the product portfolio.

He has been heading the power systems engineering division since October 2013 and was responsible for design & development of engines, transmissions and advanced powertrains. An alumnus of IIT Bombay, he joined Tata Motors in 1989.

L&T Infrastructure Finance, a subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings, has increased its prime lending rate (PLR) by 25 basis points to 15.75 per cent.

The company focuses in areas of infrastructure finance - renewable, operating roads and transmission.

As of December 2017, its loan book stood at Rs 30,486 crore, with disbursements amounting to Rs 3,333 crore in the third quarter.

Hyderabad-based Deccan Health Care will be launching an initial public offer to raise around Rs 45 crore through the BSEs SME platform.

The company has fixed the price band of Rs 81-90 per equity share and the issue will open on March 28 and close on April 4.

Deccan Health Care has set up manufacturing facility at Rudrapur in Uttarakhand has identified over 50 consumer wellness goals and over 200 diseases, disorders disabilities which can be prevented by meeting RDA of micronutrients.