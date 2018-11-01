Tata Motors domestic sales up 18% at 57,710 units in Oct

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Tata Motors Thursday reported 18 per cent increase in domestic sales to 57,710 units in October as compared to 48,886 units in the same month last year.Domestic passenger vehicle sales were up by 11 per cent at 18,290 units last month as compared to 16,475 units in October 2017, the company said in a statement.The company said its commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 39,420 units in October, up by 22 per cent from the same period of last year.Total exports during the month stood at 4,554 units as compared to 4,311 units in October last year, a growth of 6 per cent, the company said. PTI MSS MSS SHW BALBAL