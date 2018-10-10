Tata Motors drives in new Tigor at Rs 5.20 lakh

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Tata Motors Wednesday launched an updated version of its compact sedan Tigor, priced between Rs 5.20 lakh and Rs 7.38 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol variants of the model are priced between Rs 5.20 lakh and Rs 6.65 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs 6.09 lakh and Rs 7.38 lakh. "The compact sedan segment has been an important space for customers seeking premium-ness at best value coupled with bold and attractive looks," Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said. The company is confident that the new Tigor will create excitement towards the brand, fostering the ongoing PV (passenger vehicles) growth journey, he added. The petrol variants of the new Tigor are powered by 1.2 litre engine while the diesel trims come with 1.05 litre powertrain. PTI MSS RKL ANS DRRDRR