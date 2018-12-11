Tata Motors drives in top of the line Tiago variant

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Tata Motors Tuesday said it has launched top of the line variant of its entry level model Tiago priced between Rs 5.57-6.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The petrol variants of the Tiago XZ+ are priced at Rs 5.57 lakh and Rs 5.64 lakh while the diesel trims are tagged at Rs 6.31 lakh and Rs 6.38 lakh."Offering features and styling from a segment above, we are confident that XZ+ will be much loved by customers and will further help expand our market share and support in the journey to win sustainably in the PV business," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit VP Sales, Marketing & Customer Support S N Barman said in a statement. PTI MSS ANUANU