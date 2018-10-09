Tata Motors global sales up 6 pc in Sept

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Tata Motors Tuesday reported 6 per cent rise in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), to 1,23,577 units in last month. The company had sold 1,16,419 units in September 2017. Global wholesale units of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in September 2018 stood at 52,018 units, up 25 per cent from 41,503 units in September 2017, it said. The company's global sales of all the passenger vehicles were at 71,559 units, down by 4 per cent from 74,916 units in September 2017. Global sales of JLR were at 52,987 units. Jaguar wholesale units for the month were at 18,876 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesale stood at 34,111 vehicles. JLR had sold a total of 57,365 units in September 2017. PTI MSS SHWSHW