Tata Motors group global sales up 5.62% in October

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Tata Motors Monday reported a 5.62 per cent increase in its group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, at 1,09,597 units in October 2018. Tata Motors' group global wholesales in October last year were at 1,03,761 units. Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in October 2018 were at 65,217 units, lower by 2 per cent, as compared to 66,361 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement. Jaguar Land Rover sales were at 46,766 units. While Jaguar wholesales for the month were 13,373 vehicles, that of Land Rover were at 33,393 units. The company further said its global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in October 2018 were at 44,380 units, higher by 19 per cent from the same month last year. PTI RKL SHW MRMR