Tata Motors JLR takes centre-stage at Harry, Meghan wedding

By Aditi Khanna

London, May 20 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover took centre-stage as newly-wed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, headed to their wedding reception in Windsor.

A silver-blue classic 1960s Jaguar E-Type, remodelled into Jaguar Land Rovers (JLR) electric-powered Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero, was waiting for Harry last evening to drive his new wife to Frogmore House for an intimate wedding reception for 200 friends and family being hosted by his father Prince Charles.

The car bore a special registration number in honour of the royal wedding ? E190518 ? marking the date of their wedding.

With the tag line of "the most beautiful electric car in the world", the vehicle symbolised the couples eco-friendly side.

"Our aim with Concept Zero is to give Classic Jaguars a sustainable future in changing environmental and economic conditions," said Tim Hannig, Director of Jaguar Land Rover Classic.

As she stepped out hand-in-hand with Harry in a formal suit, Markle had changed into a white Stella McCartney halter-neck silk crepe gown and Aquazzura shoes with baby blue soles for the black-tie reception.

In a break from tradition, she gave a speech at the event to thank her father-in-law the Prince of Wales for stepping into the role of walking her down the aisle at St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle earlier in the day after her own father Thomas Markle was a no-show due to health reasons.

The 36-year-old former actress also wore a special wedding gift from her new husband in memory of his mother Princess Diana ? an emerald-cut aquamarine ring which belonged to the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, one of Markles close friends invited to the wedding, took to social media to post a special tribute to the new bride and congratulate the newly-weds.

In an emotional Instagram post alongside a series of images of the new couple, she wrote, "Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still... That happened today...You, my friend, were the epitome of grace, love and beauty.

"Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good," she wrote.

The 33-year-old actress, now famous in Hollywood for her role as Agent Alex Parish in Quantico, changed her lavender Vivian Westwood suit from earlier in the day to a golden Dior gown for the evening reception.

After performing some of his classics at the lunch reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St Georges Hall in Windsor Castle soon after the wedding ceremony at the chapel, pop star Elton John paid tribute to the couple on Twitter, quoting the poet Maya Angelou: "Love recognises no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope".

The highlight of the Queens reception was John singing his hits Your Song and Tiny Dancer, both of which he had previously sung at a benefit concert for Diana organised by Prince Harry and Prince William in honour of their mother in 2007.

William, his brothers best man at the wedding ceremony, later struck a poignant note in memory of their mother during his speech at the evening reception. The couple had selected celebrity DJ Sam Totolee to get the guests dancing into the night.

They have put off their honeymoon for now and plan to spend some time in the UK before a getaway. PTI AK MRJ MRJ