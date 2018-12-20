scorecardresearch
Tata Motors joins hands with Zoomcar to offer Tigor EVs in Pune

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Tata Motors Thursday said it has partnered with self-drive rental platform Zoomcar to offer Tata Tigor electric vehicles (EVs) in Pune. "Tata Tigor EVs will now be available on the self-drive rental platform, offered by Zoomcar, to enable zero-emission transport option for the citizens of Pune," Tata Motors President - Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy Shailesh Chandra said in a statement. Commenting on the tie-up, Zoomcar co-founder and CEO Greg Moran said it marks the beginning of a dynamic partnership within electric mobility. "We expect to touch 20 cities and 500 electric vehicles with Tata over the next year," he added. PTI MSS RVK ANS

