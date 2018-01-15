Tata Motors launches branded oils for CV range

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Tata Motors today launched branded oils for its range of commercial vehicles (CVs) in the domestic market.

The product range includes engine oils, gear oils and rear axle oil for commercial vehicles manufactured by Tata Motors for both on and off road applications segment.

"Launched in four variants, Tata Motors Genuine Oil is specially formulated for our new generation engines to enhance the performance of the vehicle," the companys Senior Vice- President Customer Care CVBU R Ramakrishnan said.

Be it for better mileage, longer aggregate life or protection, these oils offer the right solution for each of the companys products, he added.