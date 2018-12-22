Tata Motors open 3 new dealerships in Jaipur

Specials
Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Auto major Tata Motors launched three new showrooms and workshops here on Saturday. The addition of these dealerships will raise the automaker's presence to a total of seven dealerships in Jaipur and 19 dealerships with 34 sales touch points in the state, Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicles, Mayank Pareek said in a statement. He said that the company was concentrating on optimising various business levers and strengthening its sales network and customer experience. The new showrooms will retail Tata Motors' next generation PV line-up. PTI AG MRMR
