Tata Motors partners with Wabco for safety technologies in CVs

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Tata Motors today said it has partnered with auto component manufacturer Wabco India to offer safety technologies in its commercial vehicles.

Through this collaboration, the company becomes the first OEM (original equipment manufacturer) to provide a range of safety technologies in its vehicles, including electronic stability control, automatic traction control, hill start aid, collision mitigation system and lane departure warning system, the auto major said in a statement.

"The introduction of advanced driver assistance system solutions is yet another example of how well we understand our customers and offer solutions that will benefit operators and drivers through cutting-edge safety capabilities which help reduce the risk of accidents," Tata Motors President - Commercial Vehicles Girish Wagh said.

Tata Motors highly values Wabcos global technology leadership and ongoing commitment to strengthen the safety performance of the companys medium and heavy commercial vehicles, he added.

"Helping us deliver sustained value for our customers, we will continue to partner with Wabco to develop industry-leading safety and efficiency technologies," Wagh said. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL