Tata Motors Q4 net dips 49% to Rs 1,109 cr

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Homegrown auto major Tata Motors Monday reported 49 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,108.66 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,175.16 crore in the same period previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 87,285.64 crore as against Rs 91,643.44 crore in the year-ago period.For the entire 2018-19, the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 28,724.20 crore, compared to net profit of Rs 9,091.36 crore in 2017-18.Total income stood at Rs 3,04,903.71 crore for the last fiscal as against Rs 2,96,298.23 crore in 2017-18, the filing said.The company's domestic business posted standalone net profit of Rs 106.19 crore for the fourth quarter as against net loss of Rs 499.94 crore during the same period previous fiscal.Standalone total revenue from operations stood at Rs 18,561.41 crore as compared to Rs 19,173.46 in the fourth quarter a year ago.For the fiscal ended March 31, the company's standalone profit stood at Rs 2,398.93 crore against a net loss of Rs 946.92 crore in the preceding financial year.Total revenue from operations for the full 2018-19 was Rs 69,202.76 crore, as compared to Rs 58,689.81 crore in 2017-18.Tata Motors shares Monday ended 7.53 per cent up at Rs 190 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS RKL BAL