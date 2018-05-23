Tata Motors Q4 net profit down nearly 50% to Rs 2,176 cr

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Homegrown auto major Tata Motors today reported 49.82 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,176.16 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017-18.

It had posted net profit of Rs 4,336.43 crore in the corresponding period of 2016-17, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

It consolidated income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 91,279.09 crore. It was at Rs 78,746.61 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The two figures are not comparable due to GST implementation from July 1 last year, after which the revenue from operations is reported net of GST.

On a standalone basis, the company said its net loss in the fourth quarter narrowed to Rs 499.94 crore. It was Rs 805.93 crore in the same quarter a year-ago.

Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter was at Rs 19,779.32 crore. It was at Rs 15,080.56 crore in the year-ago-period.

For the entire 2017-18, consolidated net profit was at Rs 9,091.36 crore, as against Rs 7,666.56 crore in the previous fiscal, up 18.58 per cent.

Consolidated income from operations for 2017-18 was at Rs 2,95,409.34 crore. It was at Rs 2,74,492.12 crore in 2016-17. PTI RKL SA SA