Tata Motors shares drop nearly 5% as JLR October sales decline

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Shares of Tata Motors fell nearly 5 per cent Monday after the company-owned Jaguar Land Rover reported a 4.6 per cent decline in total retail sales in October. The stock dived 4.84 per cent to settle at Rs 185.95 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 5.19 per cent to Rs 185.25. Tata Motors scrip was the worst hit among the 30-blue chips. On the NSE, shares of the company declined 4.58 per cent to close at Rs 186.30 . In terms of the equity volume, 19.11 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over two crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day. Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover Friday reported 4.6 per cent decline in total retail sales at 44,282 units in October. Sales in China decreased by 49 per cent as market conditions remained challenging amid tariff changes and continued trade tensions with the US, which are impacting consumer confidence and automotive purchases, Tata Motors had said in a regulatory filing. PTI SUM SHWSHW