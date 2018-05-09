Tata Motors shares gain 3 pc as JLR sales up in April

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Shares of Tata Motors rose by nearly 3 per cent today after the company-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported 11.9 per cent rise in retail sales in April 2018.

The stock gained 2.79 per cent to end at Rs 341.35 on BSE. During the day, it rose by 4.41 per cent to Rs 346.75.

On NSE, shares of the company went up by 2.95 per cent to close at Rs 341.95.

The stock was the biggest gainer among the bluechips on both Sensex and Nifty.

The companys market valuation moved up by Rs 2,671.65 crore to Rs 98,559.65 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 10 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover today reported 11.9 per cent rise in retail sales at 45,180 units in April 2018.

Sales were driven by introduction of new models including the Range Rover Velar, Land Rover Discovery and Jaguar E-Pace, the company said in a statement. PTI SUM SBT SBT