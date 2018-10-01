Tata Motors shares up nearly 3% on Sep sales number

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Shares of Tata Motors Monday rose nearly 3 per cent after the company reported 20 per cent increase in domestic sales in September.The scrip gained 2.60 per cent to end at Rs 229.25 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.15 per cent to Rs 230.50.At NSE, shares of the company went up 2.68 per cent to close at Rs 229.70.Tata Motors Monday reported 20 per cent increase in domestic sales at 64,520 units in September as compared to 53,964 units in the same month last year.Domestic passenger vehicle sales were up 7 per cent at 18,429 units last month as compared to 17,286 units in September 2017, the company said in a statement. PTI SUM ANUANU