Tata Motors shares zoom 7.5%; mcap rises by Rs 3,711 cr

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Shares of Tata Motors zoomed 7.5 per cent Monday after its British unit JLR said it expects improved financial results in the quarter to March 31, 2019. The stock jumped 7.37 per cent to close at Rs 187.15 on BSE. Intra-day, it gained 8.80 per cent to Rs 189.65. At National Stock Exchange, shares climbed 7.51 per cent to close at Rs 187.35. Led by the sharp rise in the stock, the company's market valuation rose by Rs 3,710.73 crore to Rs 54,036.73 crore on BSE. On the volume front, 29.27 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 4 crore shares on NSE during the day. The stock was the biggest gainer on both the indices during the day. Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Friday said it expects better cash flow in the fourth quarter. In a regulatory filing, JLR said it expects improved financial results in the fourth quarter period to March 31, 2019, compared to the first nine months of the financial year, with significant positive cash flow in the fourth quarter. PTI SUM MRMR