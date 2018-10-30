Tata Motors starts production of upcoming SUV Harrier

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Tata Motors Tuesday announced the first production of its upcoming SUV Harrier that will hit the market early next year. The first unit of Harrier was rolled out from the company's manufacturing unit at Pune, Tata Motors said in a statement. The new assembly line at the Pune unit has been built in a record time of six months with the best manufacturing practices adopted from group firm, Jaguar Land Rover, it added. "With the all-new assembly line ready and the roll out of the first Harrier, we are now gearing up to start deliveries in early 2019," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Mayank Pareek said. The Harrier, which is a five-seater monocoque SUV is engineered on a new generation architecture derived from Land Rover D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. The Harrier will strengthen Tata Motors' presence in the fast growing SUV segment in the Indian market, where it already sells compact SUC Nexon. The upcoming model is expected to take on the likes of Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV500. PTI RKL ANS