Tata Motors to supply Tigor EVs to Capgemini

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Tata Motors Thursday said it has signed an agreement to supply Tigor electric vehicles (EVs) to technology major Capgemini. According to the partnership, Capgemini will deploy these EVs on its campuses in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. "The auto major will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for the customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country," Tata Motors President (Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy) Shailesh Chandra said. The company has collaborated with Karthik Travels, a mobility solutions company, to manage smooth induction of the Tigor EV fleet into Capgemini's transport ecosystem. PTI MSS RUJ HRS