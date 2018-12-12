Tata Motors to support Indian wrestlers' quest for Olympic glory

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Tata Motors is launching an initiative to support top Indian wrestlers to help them bring more laurels for the country in mega sporting events like Olympics, a top company official Wednesday said.Tata Motors Elite Wrestlers Development Programme, supported by the company's commercial vehicle business unit, will support established wrestlers with training and coaching facilities, enabled by renowned foreign coaches, support staff and international exposure to prepare them for the 2020 Tokyo Games.The programme will also identify and nurture young wrestling talent in the country which could be groomed for the 2024 Paris Olympics.The initiative comes after Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Business Unit (CVBU) in August signed a three-year contract with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to promote wrestling in the country. Through this association, Tata Motors will support top-50 performing wrestlers (both men and women) across categories."We spoke to wrestlers and tried to know their pain points. After talking to them, we have initiated this programme which we think would go a long way in bringing better results in mega sporting events like Olympics," Tata Motors President (CVBU) Girish Wagh told PTI.Tata Motors has constantly looked at encouraging sports and promoting sporting talent across India and overseas, he added."Wrestlingas a homegrown sport has definitely grown in popularity and needs further support in enhancing talent. We are strengthening our association with WFI by directing our efforts to promote, train and develop wrestling talent with advance coaching and international sporting experience. We hope these initiative helps the Indian team to perform better," Wagh said.The initiative will help in appointing top foreign coaches for both men and women squads, support staff which would include experienced physiotherapists, biomechanics, mental trainers and nutritionists.In addition, the company will also provide insurance cover to the wrestlers."The programme would also identify young talent which could be nurtured for the 2024 Paris Olympics," Wagh said.Commenting on the partnership, WFI President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh said, Tata Motors coming on board as partner will go a long way in creating a strong sporting ecosystem and strengthening elite programme.Tata Motors, along with the WFI, has already announced central contracts to wrestlers, assuring guaranteed benefits. The central contracts are annual retainers that will be spread across 150 players as per grades and assure basic annual earnings for the players, through the sport. PTI MSS HRS MSS BALBAL