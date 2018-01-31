Tata Motors to unveil 14 CV models,3 new engines at Auto Expo

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) The largest commercial vehicles maker Tata Motors will be showcasing four new models and a range of all new engines at the forthcoming Auto Expo.

Tata Motors, which has launched a cost-rationalisation drive last year, is on track to meet the first year target of gains of at least Rs 1,000 crore this fiscal year itself, the company said here today.

Ahead of the Auto Expo beginning February 7, Tata Motors commercial vehicles units head Girish Wagh said the company will unveil a range of industry-first models in at the industrys flagship event.

"Well be showcasing an all new LCV truck on a new platform at the Expo. Well also have a new high tonnage cargo truck and an LNG truck in the MCV segment apart from an industry-first inter-city coach bus, from the Tata-Marcopolo stable. Well also have a 12-metre all-electric bus," he said, adding in all, they will showcase 15 commercial vehicles across segments.

All the new models will be on the new modular platform across the entire ILCV (intermediate light CVs) and M&HCV ranges, he said, adding in the M&HCV segment will have the countrys highest tonnage--a rigid a 43 tonne, 6-axle truck, and LCV range will have new products on the Ultra platform.

"From the engines side, we will have a range of new Turbotronn engines with 5-liter and 3-liter capacities. The 3 -litre engine will also have a 3.3-liter variant," he said.

All these engines are developed in-house, Wagh said, adding all these BS-IV engines will be able to be upgraded BS-VI with minimal changes.

He said Tata Motors, which has a joint venture with Cummins for engines, has invested Rs 150 crore each on these two engines which have been under development for the past two-three years.

Tata Motors has been investing an average Rs 1,500 crore in capex annually for the past few years and this will go up considerably over the next two years to meet the BS-VI emission norms which will come into play from April 2020, Wagh said without disclosing the actual numbers.

The company, which has launched 35 models/variants so far this year will have 20 more launches in the next two months, he said.

On the cost-rationalisation drive, Wagh said they are on course to meet the first year target of cost savings at a considerable number.

"We will have cost savings in four-digits, which will be reflected in the March quarter earnings. And this will be an ongoing process going forward," he said without quantifying the number.

Wagh said the company has successfully launched or dialed up nationally some industry-first customer service initiatives, including the six-year or 6-lakh km transferrable warranty, which has done "exceedingly well" for sales.

"The problem is that we are saddled with some supply constraints, so unable to meet the growing demand," Wagh said, adding all its three main plants at Jamshedpur, Pune and Lucknow are running at full capacity now.

Tata Motors has a 0.70-million annual installed capacity, he said, but ruled our greenfield expansion in the near term as the focus is on debottlenecking to improve efficiencies and capacity.

Its customer initiative called Sampoorna Seva offers a comprehensive service package and a complete solution for the upkeep of the vehicle, while Tata Alert offers free breaks- down assistance under which it promises service within four hrs and getting the vehicle back on the road in 24 hrs or else pay Rs 1,000 penalty per day, he said. PTI BEN DSK BEN BEN