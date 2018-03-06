Tata Motors unveils electric concept at Geneva Motor Show

By Munish Shekhavat Geneva, Mar 6 (PTI) Auto major Tata Motors today unveiled an electric concept with long range and class defining interiors as part of its plans to consolidate its green mobility portfolio. Built on a modified OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) EV architecture, the E-Vision Sedan Concept is capable of attaining a top speed of 200 km/hr. It can also race to 0-100 km/hr in less than 7 seconds, the company claimed. "We are committed to the mission of electric mobility and are working to build sustainable future," Tata Motors CEO and Managing Director Guenter Butschek said at the world premiere of the model here. Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran and group patriarch Ratan Tata were also present on the occasion. The concept is modular, scalable and flexible to address the range of performance attributes for long range travel with class defining interiors, Butschek said. "It powers our electric aspirations. It is one of the most definitive and aspirational product by an Indian OEM and will be a game changer, reiterating our commitment to offer world-class design, technology and drive the EV revolution to build a sustainable future," Butschek said. The concept comes with both slow charging (AC) and fast charging (DC) options. Tata Motors however did not share details about the planned timeline for the introduction of the model. Sources, however, confirmed that the new concept would be presented to the board later this month while the production ready model based on the concept is likely to be introduced between 2020-22. Tata Motors, which marked its 20th year at the Geneva Motor Show this year, also showcased the H5X concept - a 5-seater premium SUV and 45X concept - a premium hatchback. Both H5X and the 45X concepts are globally benchmarked cars that will create future international business opportunities for Tata Motors. "Tata Motors is zooming ahead towards the introduction of a stunning range of vehicles beginning 2019, speeding up product changes and getting new products faster to market," Butschek said. Tata Motors participated at the Geneva Motor Show for the first time in the year 1998 with the Indica as a prototype along with Tata Safari and Tata Sierra on display. A decade later in 2008 the automaker showcased its small car Nano internationally for the first time at the event. Last year, it showcased its start-up innovation ? RaceMo, a two-seater, Sports Coupe. PTI MSS MR MR