Tata Power, Mahanagar Gas ink pact to offer various services

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Tata Power Monday said it has inked an initial pact with Mahanagar Gas Ltd to provide various services including e-mobility. The MoU facilitates both companies to explore cooperation in Common Utility Revenue Cycle Management and Customer Management Solutions, IT Solutions, Data Analytics, Geographical Information System (GIS) based solutions SCADA systems, a Tata Power statement said.Besides, the two companies will explore common safeguard activities for underground assets, solar rooftop initiatives and setting up of commercial-scale charging and/or battery swapping stations for electric vehicles, with the allied power management solutions.The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by MGL Managing Director Sanjib Datta and Tata Power CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha, in Mumbai. "This strategic alliance with Tata Power will provide us an opportunity to explore joint synergies and foray into emerging e-mobility business in the Indian mobility space, where we are already a significant player by supplying CNG for various vehicle segments," Datta said.MGL is one of the largest city gas distribution companies in India. PTI KKS KKS ANUANU