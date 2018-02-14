Tata Power Q3 PAT slips 1% to Rs 612 cr

(Eds: With minor edits)

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Tata Powers profit after tax (PAT) on a consolidated basis fell by 1.13 per cent to Rs 612 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 619 crore during the same period a year ago.

"The firms revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 7,096 crore, up 6 per cent from Q3 FY17," Tata Power said in a filing to the BSE.

The profit from renewable portfolio jumped four-fold to Rs 72 crore in the October-December quarter compared to Rs 14 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the company, together with all its subsidiaries, achieved generation of 12,402 million units(MUs) of power from all its power plants.

Tata Power Group also added 227 MW of solar capacity and 5.4 MW of thermal capacity to its portfolio during Q3 FY18.

Tata Power signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with central board of irrigation and power to bridge the skill gap in the power sector.

Anil Sardana, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power, said, "Tata Power has been focusing on building a healthy energy mix within portfolio that is in line with our commitment towards ensuring a sustainable future. We have been working towards achieving this goal by growing our renewable energy business through the addition of organic and inorganic projects." PTI ABI ANS