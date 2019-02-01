TATA Projects Announces Completion of 2.47 KM of TBM Tunnelling From Dharavi to Dadar in 16 Months for Mumbai Metro Line 3

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, January 31, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Today - Twin tunnel boring machines Krishna 1 & 2, lowered from Nayanagar, Dharavi, surfaced at Dadar Metro station TATA Projects Ltd. announced today that its Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Underground Metro) has achieved ground breakthrough at Dadar. The twin tunnel boring machines, Krishna 1 & 2, lowered in from Nayanagar, Dharavi, started operations in October-November 2017 reached Dadar Metro station on January 31, 2019. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816182/Ashwini_Bhide_MD_Rahul_Shah.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816183/TBMs_Krishna_Nayanagar_Dadar.jpg )Krishna 1 & 2 made their way drilling daily through the rocky strata made of Basalt grade 3 & 2, breccia grade 4, 3 & 2 and tuff grade 4 & 3. They charted their course from Nayanagar launching shaft. The 108 meters long Krishna 1 & 2 Tunnel Boring Machines bored, on an average, 10 to 12 meters daily shaping the tunnel with a total of 1779 RCC cement rings each. These TBMs are equipped with Earth Pressure Balance Technology.Speaking on the occasion Ms. Ashwini Bhide, MD MMRC, said, "This is the 3rd important tunnelling milestone in Mumbai Metro Line 3 & the credit goes to our engineers, supervisors, workers & other stakeholders. We intend to and are steadfastly working towardsrealising Mumbaikar's dream of faster, comfortable and efficient commute at the earliest."Mr. Rahul Shah, Chief Operating Officer - Urban Infra, TATA Projects Limited said, "We are happy to complete the work in the stipulated time and with utmost concern and care for Mumbaikars along the route alignment. This was a very smooth operation with least hindrance to traffic as possible, with the cooperation and support of MMRC officials and the traffic authorities."Overall 18 KM of tunnelling work has been completed till now for Mumbai Metro announced MMRCA.About TATA Projects LimitedTATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBG's) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.The Company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability. Source: TATA Projects Limited PWRPWR