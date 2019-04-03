Tata Projects bags USD 321 million order from NPCIL

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Infrastructure firm Tata Projects Wednesday said it has bagged order worth around USD 321 million from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL). "This 2X700 MW power plant order valued around USD 321 million is the company's third contract in the nuclear power sector," Tata Projects said in a statement. The scope of work involves construction of main plant buildings and structures, among others. "Once completed, this project will provide much needed power supply...and ensure developmental initiatives receive an impetus. Tata Projects believes that nuclear projects provide a clean source of power thereby ensuring a more environment friendly future," Tata Projects COO - Industrial Systems- Satyanarayana K said. Nuclear power sector is a highly technology intensive industry wherein execution expertise is very essential, the company said in the statement. As nuclear power remains critical to fulfilling India's long-term energy requirements the need for timely completion of such projects meeting world-class quality criteria is a prerequisite, it said. PTI SID SID ANUANU