TATA Projects Builds Prayagraj Airport Terminal in 11 Months

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, December 18, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- New Terminal constructed in record time of 11 months; enhances capacity of Prayagraj Airport to handle 300 passengers at a time during peak hours and inaugurated in time to influx the pilgrims for Kumbh mela Built for Airport Authority of India, TATA Projects Limited constructed the new terminal building of Prayagraj Airport within a period of 11 months,which is one of the fastest constructed airport terminals in the country. The new state-of-the-art terminal at Prayagraj Airport - one of oldest airports in India, was inaugurated by Mr. Narendra Modi, Honorable Prime Minister of India. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799831/Prayagraj_Airport_Narendra_Modi.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799832/Prayagraj_Airport_TATA_Projects.jpg )With the addition of new terminal, Prayagraj Airport can now be connected with 13 other cities in the country like Hyderabad, Nagpur, Mumbai, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Dehradun, Indore, Kolkata, Raipur, Pune and Patna. The expanded airport will now provide a convenient travel option to the tourists visiting the city. It will prove to be a boon to the devotees coming to Prayagraj for Ardha Kumbh in January 2019 as they will be able to get direct flights from the far-off places of the country to Prayagraj.Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Vinayak Deshpande, Managing Director - TATA Projects Limited said, "Delivery of this project in the record time is testimony to the team's proven capabilities in executing projects ahead of time with the assured quality for which the TATA brand is known for. It gives us immense pleasure to make this terminal accessible in time to meet the demands of the Kumbh pilgrims. The new terminal will also aid in boosting tourism and business opportunities in the state."The New Airport complex is spread across on an area of 50 acres with a centrally air-conditioned building on an area of 6,700 sqm. The infrastructure is capable to handling upto 300 passengers at a time during at Peak hours. The terminal building is equipped with all essential passenger-friendly amenities and provided with CUTE-enabled Check-in-Counters, Baggage Conveyors, Elevator, Public Address System, Fire Fighting and Fire Alarm System, Flight Information Display System (FIDS), CCTV, Baggage Scanners and Parking for 200 Cars and Reserved Parking for 20 cars.About TATA Projects Limited (http://www.tataprojects.com)TATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBG's) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.The Company provides turnkey end to end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.