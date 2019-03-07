TATA Projects Completes Metro Line Extension to Ghaziabad

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, March 7, 2019/PRNewswire/ --- More than a million people from Ghaziabad & Delhi to benefit from this new metro line - The line passes through Ghaziabad's bustling GT Road - Would support economic activity, reduce pollution & ease traffic congestion - This is a 9.63 km extension to DMRC's first line and includes eight stations - Project includes a 170-metre bridge across the Hindon river Citizens can soon look forward to travelling in world-class comfort on the new Dilshad Garden-Ghaziabad elevated metro extension. TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, is proud to be part of the project and announced that its JV has completed the 9.63 km Dilshad Garden-Ghaziabad elevated extension which includes a 170-metre bridge across the Hindon River. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832302/Hindon_River_Metro_Station_TATA_Projects.jpg )Work on this metro extension commenced on December 2014 and includes stations such as Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajender Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon and New Bus Adda.This is the first metro line to reach the interiors of Ghaziabad and will be a boon for millions of commuters who travel to Delhi for work or other purposes each month. In addition, there are a number of new townships and housing complexes coming up in and around Ghaziabad and therefore this new metro line will support future growth of the area.Ghaziabad is well-known for its IT companies, steel-based industries and other manufacturing activities related to apparel, transportation equipment, dairy products, ceramics, pottery, industrial machinery, and all sorts of electrical and electronic goods. This new metro line will give impetus to these industries and provide momentum to economic activity.The TATA Projects led execution team successfully handled several challenges such as heavy traffic and short worktime window at Transport Nagar. Hence, the execution team erected two precast girders each night for an entire year along the Transport Nagar section.Another challenge was executing extended pier caps at busy junctions in Ghaziabad district. Traffic diversion at these busy junctions was tough but extremely successful. In fact, the traffic department even today follows the same traffic pattern to manage flow of vehicles at some of these junctions.The bridge section was challenging since it was on upstream side of the Hindon River Barrage and almost full of water. To reduce time and overcome challenges, the TATA Projects led team opted for full precast method and executed the bridge in two parts thereby safely completing it within 180 days.The stations have also been planned differently with two separate small buildings on either side of the alignment thereby allowing speedy construction through elevated viaduct and track laying remained independent of station buildings. The platforms are connected to each station building through foot overbridges on either side except Hindon River station. All stations have four levels - ground, concourse, platform and roof. Only the Hindon River station has five levels including lower ground level for parking.The length of the platforms at all stations is 185 metre and height from the ground level is about 13.5 metre. In addition, all the stations have been designed with disabled friendly features.Speaking about the project completion, a TATA Projects spokesperson said, "We are proud to have executed this project by using latest technology and adhering to world-class standards. Executing projects in congested urban areas will always remain challenging. However, through the usage of 25-metre long precast forms, we ensured that inconvenience to citizens was minimal and execution speed remained steady. This project will ease the lives of citizens, enhance connectivity and support development."The project execution undertaken by the GYT-TATA Projects JV has won numerous accolades. TATA Projects was also awarded 'Outstanding Contribution in Urban Transport' for its Delhi Metro Project at the 7th EPC World Awards by EPC World Media Group. Under the `Metro Category', TATA Projects was awarded 'Best Project Award' for its Delhi Metro Project at the Construction Times Award. About TATA Projects Limited TATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability. Source: TATA Projects Ltd.