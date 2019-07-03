Tata Projects' Green Thumb Initiative Helps Restore India's Depleting Green Coverage

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - Initiative to witness nationwide tree plantation at about 160 project sites- Led by unique online model of 'You click, we plant' to encourage citizen's participation- Special focus on giving back forests to tribal communities MUMBAI, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, recently flagged-off the fourth edition of its well-known Green Thumb campaign - an innovative initiative to help restore India's depleting green coverage. As part of the initiative this year, Tata Projects and its associates intend to undertake a nationwide tree plantation campaign that is based on a unique online participation model of, 'You click, we plant.' Through this initiative, Tata Projects envisages to plant approximately 2,50,000 trees at its various project sites in the year 2019-20. Deforestation has affected the tribal population. Hence, in an earnest endeavour to give back forests to tribal communities - Tata Projects employees, through its CSR activities are actively aiding and supporting tribals in planting about 12000 trees at Anthagram village, in Telangana. In addition, Tata Projects employees and site workers are carrying out extensive plantation at 'Ramagundam' and several other project sites. Encouraged by the company's initiative, the Forest Department of Andhra Pradesh has provided three lakh saplings, free of cost, to be planted within the state. This will help the initiative to gain further momentum in Andhra Pradesh. Green Thumb is a truly unique initiative as it is led by an online 'promotion' wherein the 'trees' are attributed for 'clicks' received on its microsite. People can click on the microsite - If clicks received are more than trees planted then these are attributed to the cause of protecting the environment. Furthermore, the Green Thumb initiative, was witnessed in its full glory at Bird Park, on the banks of the Jaipur's Rejuvenated Dravyavati River. Hundreds of school children and other prominent citizens from all walks of life came together with a single minded purpose of planting trees, aiming towards a greener future. Speaking about this unique initiative, Mr. Vinayak Deshpande, Managing Director - Tata Projects Ltd, said, "Green Thumb Initiative is an idea to plant more trees through volunteering and showcasing it on digital platforms. This initiative, followed by year-long plantation drive is supported by a social media campaign, 'You Click - We plant'. It will have a nationwide footprint wherein our company's 160 project sites and other locations across India will be covered for tree plantation." All citizens who wish to do their bit to save the environment, can express their support for the cause by clicking on the Green Thumb Microsite www.tplgreenthumb.com ; or on Facebook page www.facebook.com/OfficialTPLCommunity/ or on LinkedIn page in.linkedin.com/company/tata-projects or on Company website www.tataprojects.com.About TATA Projects Limited TATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects. TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG. The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems, and quality inspection services. The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards of safety. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942604/Tata_Projects_Logo.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942606/Tribals_in_Andhra_Pradesh_supported_by_Tata_Projects.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942605/Green_Thumb_event_at_Jaipur.jpg PWRPWR