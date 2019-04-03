TATA Projects Secures NPCIL Order Totalling Around USD 321 Million

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, April 3, 2019/PRNewswire/ --~This is the company's third order in the nuclear power sector~ TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, today announced that the company has received a prestigious order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL). This 2X700 MW power plant order valued around USD 321 million is the company's third contract in the nuclear power sector. It reinforces the leadership position enjoyed by TATA Projects Ltd in the nuclear power sector's cutting-edge civil construction and engineering segment.The scope of work involves construction of main plant buildings, structures and other associated works of Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana - 1&2.Nuclear power sector is a highly technology intensive industry wherein execution expertise is an essential criterion. As nuclear power remains critical to fulfilling India's long-term energy requirements - the need for timely completion of such projects meeting world-class quality criteria is a prerequisite.Speaking about this prestigious order, Mr. Satyanarayana K, COO - Industrial Systems, TATA Projects Ltd, said, "We are delighted to secure this prestigious order since it is a reflection of the high-quality work undertaken by TATA Projects over the years. Once completed, this project will provide much needed power supply to the region and ensure developmental initiatives receive an impetus. TATA Projects believes that nuclear projects provide a clean source of power thereby ensuring a more environment friendly future."TATA Projects strives to simplify complexity and create world-class projects on time by leveraging its understanding of technology, advanced construction practices and engineering expertise. About TATA Projects Limited TATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability. Source: TATA Projects Limited PWRPWR