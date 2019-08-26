Tata Projects Trains Delegation From Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - The training program titled, 'Edutain' is an amalgamation of learning & customer delightMUMBAI, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) has been in the forefront as a financially and administratively independent entity, to distribute and generate electricity, water and piped natural gas to nationals and residents of the Sharjah Emirate.Under the able guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qassimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, ambitious expansion and development projects were implemented by SEWA to cope pace with the comprehensive development process coupled with tremendous development witnessed in the Emirate of Sharjah. And under the supervision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the sectors of Electricity, Water and Natural Gas have witnessed tremendous growth.Led by its Chairman - Dr. H.E Rashid Alleem, SEWA intends to fulfill its mission, 'To be among the best authentic organizations in the world' and make true its vision to 'Create value and make a difference through teamwork, positive attitude and high standard of service in a fun environment.' This program is organized by SEWA Academy Head - the Chief Futurist Officer - Sulochana Battu in collaboration with TATA projects. About 16 SEWArians are attending the program titled 'Edutain' to be conducted by Tata Projects Ltd. To be held in Delhi, the five-day training program commencing today will consist of two batches involving 'Technical Program' and 'Leadership & Management Program'. Additionally, a training module will be administered by Tata Power Ltd.Comprising of two batches, the training program has been designed by Tata Projects Ltd. The study material and schedule for the training program has been specifically created and tailor-made to meet the requirements of SEWA. Speaking about this training program, Mr. Tenny Cherian, Chief Operating Officer - Quality Services, Tata Projects Ltd, said, "We are delighted to design and organize this training program for the SEWA delegation. It is our endeavour to ensure that this training program further enhances the efficiency, know-how, and productivity of the participants from SEWA. In addition, we are certain that such training programs will enhance interoperability between manpower and systems of both companies."Mr. Sandeep Gandhi, Assistant Vice President - Quality Services, Tata Projects Ltd, stated, "We feel that this training program will enable the SEWA participants to understand their strengths and capabilities thereby enabling them to perform to their optimum levels. In today's increasingly globalized business environment, it is important to share know-how and learn from each other - this not only enriches one's own knowledge but further strengthens relationships leading to overall growth." India has historically enjoyed robust relations with the UAE - which includes various facets such as cultural, religious and trade. In addition, the UAE hosts a 3.3 million-strong vibrant Indian community and is India's third-largest trading partner with bilateral trade of about $60 billion. It is also the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India.In fact, the UAE recently bestowed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi the 'Order of Zayed' - the UAE's highest civilian award. Hence, this training program with one of the UAE's most renowned utility companies such as SEWA will definitely strengthen India's strong connect with the UAE, especially in the critical areas of knowledge sharing and training.About TATA Projects LimitedTATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water, and wastewater management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/965316/SEWA_Edutain_Tata_Projects.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/965317/Dr_Rashid_Alleem_SEWA.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942604/Tata_Projects_Logo.jpg PWRPWR