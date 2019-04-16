Tata Sampann, Walmart, Coca-Cola, Hogan Lovells, Nestl� India, Coty Inc., to lead at the 2019 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky(R)

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, India, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart, Coca-Cola, Tata Sampann, Hogan Lovells, Nestl India and Coty Inc. will lead a field of India's top CEO's and business leaders as speakers and mentors at the 2019 India Edition of House of Rose Professional's Break the ceiling touch the sky - the success and leadership summit for women. The summit will be held on May 13, 2019 in Mumbai. The 2019 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky features best practices for success, leadership and gender diversity across industries. Participating Companies can access cutting-edge, cross industry knowledge to enhance the skills of their leaders and gender diversity within their organizations at a fraction of the cost of other expensive training programs; network with and influence the top leadership talent in the country and share their own success at this forum. Topics on the agenda include Building sustainable diversity and inclusion strategies that positively impact business, success secrets of the most inspirational women leaders, best practices for influencing in male-dominated environments and changing mindsets to influence future generations. A special speed-mentoring module is included in the day's agenda. The India Edition benefits from the vast international experience of Break the ceiling touch the sky which currently has editions in Singapore, USA, UAE, Australia New Zealand (ANZ) and India. Krish Iyer, President & CEO, Walmart India said, "Walmart is deeply committed to women's economic empowerment and at Walmart India, we believe in a well-rounded approach to empowering women and have therefore included all critical stakeholders in this journey. We are committed to having a fair share in the workforce, increase diversity in the supply chain and support women entrepreneurs. We are very happy to partner with the 2019 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky and believe that this initiative will inspire many more women to greater success. We look forward to meeting many of our suppliers and future partners at the summit." Christina Ruggiero, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd shared, "Diversity is at the heart of our business. In India we are making vast strides in unlocking the full potential of our leaders with equal access to development and opportunity. Our business is honoured to be a world sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky which will give participants a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success." Amit Narain, Director, Human Resources, Nestl India "With 'Respect for Diversity' as one of our core values, diversity is a part of the cultural fabric of our organization. Our journey on diversity and inclusion has crossed multiple milestones and we are committed to continue to create new ones. Break the ceiling touch the sky is a platform that provides a great opportunity for all of us to learn, share and connect and take our diversity and inclusion journey to the next level." Richa Arora, Chief Operating Officer - Consumer Products Business, Tata Chemicals commented, "Diversity & inclusion are core to our business. Stronger and more successful women make for a stronger and more successful nation. We are delighted to be a sponsor for the 2019 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky and look forward to learning from the best practices of other companies as well as sharing our own to benefit the larger industry." Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit: "We invite organizations in India to leverage this unique day of learning and development across industries to enable their teams and leaders, especially their women leaders to greater build sustainable strategies to unlock the full impact of gender diversity & inclusion on their businesses." Coca-Cola is a World sponsor of the summit. Hogan Lovells a platinum sponsor. Walmart a Gold Sponsor. Coty Inc. and Nestl India are Silver sponsors and Tata Sampann is a luncheon sponsor. 