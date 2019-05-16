Tata Sky partners Amazon to provide access to OTT players' content

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Tata Sky and Amazon Thursday announced a tie up through which the DTH platform's users will be able to access over the top (OTT) players' content on their television sets. Tata Sky customers will have to pay Rs 249 a month to access content from OTT players like Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama Play and Sun NXT, a statement said. The watching would be made possible through Amazon Fire TV Stick, it said. **** * Quick Heal Tech launches new security solutions Cybersecurity company Quick Heal Technologies Thursday launched a new security solutions suite. The new suite has been designed keeping in mind the emerging threats, an official statement said. **** Gokhale Constructions forays into commercial realty segment Gokhale Constructions, which is engaged in re-development of old residential societies, has forayed into the commercial real estate segment. Real estate investment management firm Capri Global Capital will fund up to Rs 100 crore for the first project, the release said. Since inception, Gokhale Constructions has built close to 3 million square feet of space and is currently developing 2 million square feet of residential space. *** * Sterling and Wilson partners Uptime Institute for data center design, operation Sterling and Wilson Thursday said it has partnered with Uptime Institute for building, designing, and operation of data centers. Sterling and Wilson provides turnkey data center services to its clientele including design, build, O&M. With this partnership, it will now also facilitate certification of data centers in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Bangladesh, thus further cementing its position in the data center industry. PTI PSK AA AP RVKRVK