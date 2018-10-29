Tata Sons ends ties with Suhel Seth after sexual misconduct allegations

(Eds: Updating with additional information) New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Tata Sons, the promoter of major operating Tata group companies, has severed ties with celebrity consultant Suhel Seth following allegations of sexual misconduct by several women, according to a company official.Earlier this month, the Tata group had stated that it "has noted" reports of the allegations against Seth and was "looking into" the issue of its association with the brand consultant.According to a source, ever since several women, including model Diandra Soares, filmmaker Natasha Rathore and writer Ira Trivedi, accused Seth of sexual misconduct, Tata Sons stopped dealing with Counselage, a brand consultancy firm promoted by Seth.When asked to confirm if Tata Sons has severed ties with Seth after allegations of sexual misconduct in #MeToo campaign in India, a company official said "Yes"."Post the allegations, Tata Sons has not engaged with Counselage," a source said.When contacted, a Tata sons spokesperson said, "Counselage's contract with Tata Sons will end on November 30, 2018."Although the company did not elaborate on the future of its contract with Counselage, the source, however, said considering the backdrop it would not be renewed.Comments could not be obtained from Seth as query sent to him remained unanswered.Seth was among the key consultants who worked for Tata Sons during the boardroom battle in 2016 against Cyrus Mistry, who was abruptly sacked as the chairman.The #MeToo movement in India was triggered by actor Tanushree Dutta accusing veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassing her during shooting of a film in 2008, leading to more and women following her step and coming forward with their complaints against men at workplace, including the entertainment and media.Journalist-turned-politician M J Akbar had to resign as the minister of state for external affairs. He, however, denied the allegations and filed a defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani.Other prominent personalities who have been accused of sexual misconduct include Subhash Ghai, Sajid Khan, Alok Nath and Jatin Das, who have denied allegations against them. PTI RKL MKJ