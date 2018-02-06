Tata Steel aims Rs 1,000 cr revenue from home solutions

Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) Tata Steel Ltd is bullish on its home solution products, aiming at sales of Rs 1,000 crore from this segment over the next years, a senior company official said.

"Our revenue from the retail interior steel home solutions in the current fiscal will be about Rs 200 crore. We expect this to Rs 1,000 crore in the next three years," Tata Steel VP (marketing and sales) Peeyush Gupta said.

Steel doors of the company under the Pravesh brand accounts for the bulk of revenue in the segment, which also has products like steel windows in select markets and steel wardrobes.

Gupta said the division has clocked sales of 15,000 doors per month through 1,500 dealers across the country. Doors alone have the potential to post Rs 1,000 crore a year revenue in future, with the rise in construction activities, he said.

The windows business will gather momentum as the products come with a premium look, and at a price which will be "half of the competition", he said.

"We are contemplating launching products for main gates of houses, but nothing has firmed up yet. We only launch products that come with full installation support," the official added. PTI BSM RBT