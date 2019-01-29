scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Tata Steel BSL net loss narrows to Rs 239 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Tata Steel BSL, formerly Bhushan Steel, Tuesday said its net loss narrowed to Rs 239.56 crore in the third quarter ended December this fiscal.The company had reported a net loss of Rs 1,721.37 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.Total income during the quarter rose to Rs 4,922.72 crore, from Rs 4,412.75 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.On May 15, 2018, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved the resolution plan submitted by Tata Steel Limited to acquire Bhushan Steel through its wholly owned subsidiary Bamnipal Steel Limited (BNPL).Stock of the company closed 3.83 per cent down at Rs 30.15 on the BSE. PTI KPM KPM BALBAL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos