Tata Steel commissions SLS Plant at FAP Joda

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (PTI) Tata Steel today said it has commissioned a Solid Liquid Separation (SLS) plant for Gas Cleaning Plant (GCP) slurry at its Ferro Alloys Plant (FAP) at Joda in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

This is the first such plant in the country in the ferro-alloys sector, the company said.

The SLS plant, besides conserving water, would prevent water from sludge pits percolating into the ground and contaminating ground water, Rajeev Singhal, Vice President, (Raw Materials) of Tata Steel said in a statement.

As a responsible corporate, Tata Steel had been undertaking several such initiatives that contributed towards sustainability of the environment, said Singhal, who inaugurated the SLS plant yesterday.

Installed at a cost of nearly Rs 8 crore at FAP, Joda the SLS plant is an environment-friendly initiative, set to recover manganese-rich solid from the wet gas cleaning plant slurry.

Water recovered by the processing of GCP slurry will be fully recycled, leading to water conservation to the tune of 15 cubic metre per hour, the company statement said.

Also, the recovery of manganese-rich solids makes it possible to recycle the same, for production of Ferro Manganese.

Manganese-rich solid cakes from the new SLS plant will be used for production of Ferro Manganese after suitable agglomeration, it said.

FAP-Joda, set up in 1958 with an installed capacity 36 KMT, presently produces 50 KMT of High Carbon Ferro Manganese per annum. PTI SKN JM