Tata Steel shares fall for 4th day; dives nearly 6%

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Shares of Tata Steel tumbled for a fourth straight session today, falling nearly 6 per cent, following reports that the steel major has evinced interest to acquire debt-laden Bhushan Steel. In these four trading sessions, its stock slipped 9 per cent, eroding Rs 3,833.52 crore from its market capitalisation. The stock today dropped 5.82 per cent to end at Rs 648.25 on the BSE. During the day, it lost 7.16 per cent to Rs 639. On the NSE, shares of the company declined by 5.92 per cent to close at Rs 648.85. Tata Steel was the worst hit among Sensex and Nifty stocks today. Bhushan Steel today said Tata Steel, JSW Living Pvt Ltd and a consortium of the companys own employees have submitted bids to take over its assets. In terms of equity volume, 12.96 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day. PTI SUM MKJ