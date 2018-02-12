Tata Steel shares settle up 4 pc, mcap rises by Rs 7,062 cr

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Shares of Tata Steel today settled with gains of more than 4 per cent on the BSE, following which the companys market capitalisation improved by Rs 7,062.62 crore.

Scrip of the company witnessed an intra-day high of Rs 718, up 5.02 per cent, over its previous closing price, after it reported a five-fold jump in its third quarter profit.

Tata Steel on February 9 had reported a five-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,135.92 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017. It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 231.90 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

At the end of todays trade, the stock was quoted at Rs 712.50, up 4.22 per cent.

Following the uptick in the counter, the market capitalisation of the company improved by Rs 7,062.62 crore to Rs 73,459.80 crore.

The stock was the largest gainer among the Sensex companies today.

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 716, then touched a high of Rs 716.90 and finally settled at Rs 713.70, up 4.14 per cent.

"We see TSL (Tata Steel Ltd) as the biggest beneficiary of the uptick in steel prices and demand due to the raw material security. Focus on profitable domestic operations and value-added products is expected to keep intact the earnings momentum," Edelweiss Securities said in a note.

Over the last nine months, Tata Steel delivered strong consolidated operational performance across geographies and the firm expects this momentum to continue as markets are expected to remain favourable, its CEO and MD T V Narendran said.

"Globally, steel prices have been buoyant with improved trade position in China along with cost push from raw materials... In India, we have witnessed strong volume growth across the verticals as well as an increase in realisations," Narendran added. PTI DRR SBT