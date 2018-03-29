Tata Steel to begin shoe recycling project

Jamshedpur, Mar 29 (PTI) To cater to the needs of the underprivileged section of the society, Tata Steel will start a shoe recycling project from next month, a company official said.

Tata Steels Ore, Mines and Quarry (OMQ) Division, Noamundi, West Singhbhum, will be aided by start-up company Greensole to recycle used shoes and make trendy slippers and sandals to cater to the underprivileged section of the society, particularly in and around its area of operation in Noamundi, said Pakaj Kumar Stija, General Manager (OMQ), Tata Steel.

"We have roped in the start-up company to start a shoe recycling project from next month," Satija said.

He said the idea was conceptualized after witnessing poor people including tribals, who are unable to afford a new shoe and walk barefoot.

The project, which aims to contribute to a social cause, would be first-of-its-kind in eastern India, Satija said adding, only used shoes in good condition would be recycled and given a new and trendy look.

To a query about the capacity of the proposed project, Satija said it would depend on the collection of used shoes.

"We will collect the used shoes from anyone, besides our employees," he said. PTI BS JM