Tata Steel to invest 14 mn pounds in UK mill

By Aditi Khanna

London, Feb 2 (PTI) Tata Steel today announced an investment of over 14 million pounds in its Hot Strip Mill at Port Talbot in south Wales, which the Indian steel giant says will help manufacture higher-value steels.

As part of the latest investment, a transfer bar cooling system has been installed which will increase the annual capacity of the site by around five per cent and ensure steel can be quickly brought to the exact temperature required for the final product before it is rolled.

The company says the new system will increase the volume capacity of the Hot Strip Mill by more than 150,000 tonnes per annum.

Mark Davies, Works Manager Hot Rolled Products,said: "The system is designed to cool steel to very specific temperatures, depending on what it is to be used for, rather than waiting for it to cool naturally.

"This fine temperature control also allows us tomore tightly control the mechanical properties and surface quality ofsteel used in specific and demanding applications."

The latest "capability upgrade" is part of a series of investmentsto Tata Steels European operations designed to strengthen operations and long-term capabilityand allow the development and production of high-performing steels.

"This will help meet the emerging need for next- generation steels for hybrid and electric cars, as well as for energy-efficient homes and buildings and innovative food packaging," Tata Steel said.

In November 2017, the company had announced around 30 million pounds of investments, including the replacement of a Basic Oxygen Steelmaking vessel ? weighing 500 tonnes ? at Port Talbot ? Britain?s largest steelworks.

At the same time, the company is replacing the massive cranes in the steel plant as well as installing enhanced dust extraction hoods and energy-efficient drives to minimise emissions.

"This investment has created a stronger, more efficient and more reliable platform from which we can meet the needs of our customers. We took the opportunity of a planned maintenance shutdown to upgrade several plant areas to further improve production of high-value steels and their delivery to customers," said Jon Ferriman, Tata Steels Director of Strip Products UK.

Port Talbot produces high-quality steel which is processed at Tata Steels steel mills around the UK for manufacturers in Britain, mainland Europe and other countries around the world.